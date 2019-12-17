Complete Rurban works before January 31: Collector M Prashanthi

Nirmal: District Collector M Prashanthi instructed the officials concerned to complete the works taken up under the Rurban scheme before January 31, at a review meeting at the Collector's chamber in Nirmal on Tuesday.



Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM) was launched by the Central government to deliver integrated project based infrastructure in the rural areas, which will also include development of economic activities and skill development.

The Collector reviewed 123 works, which are under progress in 23 gram panchayats in Kuntala rural mandal with an estimation cost of Rs 15 crores and enquired about the progress of the works. She said that the Central government has released Rs 4.50 crores in the first phase to take up works in Kuntala mandal. Also, the Centre had released Rs 31 lakhs to panchayat raj department to take up 60 works; Rs 19 lakhs to to Kuntala MPDO; Rs 1 crore to electricity department; Rs 14 lakhs to Redco department; Rs 10 lakhs to DRDA in advance to take up the works.

Similarly, Rs 796 lakhs were released to engineering department; Rs 2 lakhs to animal husbandry department, Rs 60 lakhs to forest department; Rs 60 lakhs to rural development department; Rs 80 lakhs to agricultural marketing department; Rs 80 lakhs to health; Rs 40 lakhs to engineering works; Rs 20 lakhs to district panchayat office; Rs 30 lakhs to MPDO Kuntala; and Rs 152 lakhs were given to Vijaya Dairy to take up works. The Collector wanted the officials to complete the works before January 31 in their respective areas.

District rural development officer Venkateshwarlu, Zilla Parishad CEO Sudheer, panchayat raj executive engineer Sudarshan Rao, district panchayat officer Srinivas, district marketing officer Srinivas, Kuntala MPDO Devendar Reddy, additional forest officer Gopal Reddy, deputy ranger Geetha Rani and others were present.