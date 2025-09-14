Comprehensive devpt of Warangal East is the goal: Konda Surekha

Hanumakonda: Ministerfor Forests, Environment, and Endowments Konda Surekha said that the comprehensive development of Warangal East constituency is the main objective. On Saturday, the Minister laid foundation stones for several development works costing Rs 3 crore across various divisions of the Warangal East constituency.

She first laid the foundation stone for CC roads and drains in LB Nagar of the 21st Division under the GWMC limits at a cost of Rs 50 lakh; for the construction of an Urban Primary Health Centre building at Kashibugga costing Rs 150 lakh; for CC road works worth Rs 50 lakh; and for CC roads and drains in Girmajipet of the 26th Division costing Rs 50 lakh.

Earlier at her residence in Hanumakonda, the Minister interacted with locals hearing their problems. On this occasion, the Minister said that the opposition parties were criticising the government only for the sake of their political existence, but they were deliberately ignoring the development taking place.

“Resolving public grievances instantly is a true example of people’s governance,” she added.

Konda Surekha further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Warangal city would be developed further along the path of progress. She assured that she will always be accessible to the public, and urged people to approach her freely with any issues.