Cong accuses BJP-BRS leaders of ‘cheap politics’ against Minister Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Town Congress President Gummula Mohan Reddy on Saturday alleged that BJP and BRS leaders are resorting to cheap politics as they cannot digest the development works being carried out by Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in Nalgonda.

Speaking at a press meet at the Minister’s camp office, along with former municipal vice chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud and ex-ZPTC Vanguri Lakshmaiah, Mohan Reddy warned that personal attacks on the Minister would not be tolerated. He condemned the behaviour of BJP district president Varshit Reddy and a former MLA during the Ganesh immersion program, calling their actions disgraceful and aimed at creating unnecessary tensions.

He said the Minister had attended the Ganesh programme only on the invitation of the Utsav Committee and clarified that Komatireddy was focused on development, including the Rs.150 crore Latif Shop Gutta and Brahmangari Ghat road works. He criticized BJP leaders for lacking political maturity and trying to create disturbances when the event was otherwise peaceful.

Mohan Reddy accused BJP and BRS leaders of seeking political mileage by spreading false propaganda and reminded that Komatireddy had been serving the people for 25 years with welfare and development as his priority. He declared Nalgonda as the stronghold of Komatireddy and said people would once again reject divisive politics in upcoming elections.