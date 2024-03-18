Cong, BJP conspiring to weaken BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Sunday alleged that the Congress and BJP were conspiring to weaken their party and questioned why the saffron MPs had joined the party when it did not do any development work.

Addressing a press conference, party leader R Sridhar Reddy recalled that PM Narendra Modi had earlier said that the KCR government's performance was good. “Didn't Modi praise Mission Bhagiratha? If the BRS is a party of thieves, why will State BJP chief Kishan Reddy work as a night watchman at house of BRS leaders. The BJP gave MP tickets only to those who came from the BRS. How can BJP give MP tickets if they are thieves,” questioned Sridhar Reddy.

The BRS leader also questioned the nomination of Saidi Reddy as BJP candidate for Nalgonda LS segment. Sridhar Reddy recalled the BJP raising concerns that Saidi Reddy had encroached tribal lands and finally gave ticket to him. The BRS leader lashed out at the BJP State chief stating that no party leader had won in the Secunderabad LS constituency. “Not a single BJP MLA had won in Kishan Reddy’s constituency. What has he done for Secunderabad? Reddy thinks that it is enough for him to win even if MLAs do not win,” said Sridhar Reddy.

Lashing out at BJP leader Eatala Rajender, Sridhar Reddy said a person who has encroached lands of the poor has no right to talk against the BRS.

He took exception to the comments of Eatala on Kavita's arrest. He alleged that the BJP had insulted a tribal leader like Soyam Bapu Rao by denying ticket. The party which accused the BRS of family rule has given ticket to son of a sitting MP in Nagarkurnool, said Reddy.