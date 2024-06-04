Cong, BJP sure of double-digit

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Lok Sabha election results would be out by Tuesday afternoon. The major players -- BJP, Congress and BRS -- by now have a clear idea of what is in store for them though everyone is putting up a bold face and exuding confidence of getting maximum seats.

The Congress is in an upbeat mood and hopes that it will repeat its performance in Assembly elections and hence will get double-digit seats. The BJP is equally upbeat and feels that they will get double digits, not

the Congress party. The BRS is hoping that they may win 3 to 4 seats.

At the same time, they are laying special focus on the process of vote counting. Some have started claiming that there has been some tampering of EVMs. They allege that there has been some manipulation of the EVMs and this could affect their winning chances.

Hence some of them have deployed technical experts as agents at the counting experts. Senior leaders of the parties have been asked to visit the counting centres and carry 17C form and compare the details at the time of counting. This is the most crucial document the counting agents need to rely on, the parties told them.

Following the reports of keen fighting between Congress and BJP in some segments and Congress and BRS in a few Lok Sabha segments, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked his party leaders to closely monitor the counting of votes round-wise. The leaders were also asked to take updates officially from the Returning Officers at the counting centres and alert the Election Officers and party high command in case they have any doubts pertaining to counting.

The big challenge before the parties is to tally the count of votes polled in every EVM and the details furnished in the 17C. If there is any error in the tally of

votes, the agents have the right to stop the counting until the doubts raised by them are clarified.

The CM along with State Congress incharge Deepa Dasmunshi, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud held a zoom meeting with the party senior leaders and told them that it would be their responsibility to make strong arrangements at counting centres on behalf of Congress.

Minister P Srinivasa Reddy said, “We have some doubts on the polled votes in some EVMs in some Lok Sabha segments. The Congress is moving cautiously to ensure the party does not lose the elections just because of the mismanagement of EVMs during counting.”

