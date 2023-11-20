Cong burns KCR’s effigy over alleged remarks on Dalits

Hyderabad: TPCC’s SC Cell members burned the effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday while protesting against his remarks over his failure to keep up his promise of Dalit as CM.

Led by TPCC’s SC Cell chairman N Preetam, the party activists burned the effigy amid the slogans ‘Dalit Drohi KCR’. The party leaders were referring to a statement by KCR which appeared in a national magazine that he could not keep his promise, as others were not competent enough to run the government in the newly formed State. On Saturday, the party also strongly condemned his statement, terming it as an insult to the Dalits. The party’s handle on X also urged the people in the State to ponder before voting for KCR, as he was insulting the community.