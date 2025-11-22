Cong cadre ups sleeve for local body polls

Devarakadra: Withan aim to strengthen the party at the grass root level a head of upcoming local body elections, Congress cadre, Devarakadra MLA and Mahabubnagar DCC President G Madhusudhan Reddy on Friday directed the party workers to tour wards and villages and address the problems of the public across the constituency. Reddy also directed the cadre to tour every ward and village across the constituency and identify local issues firsthand.

Acting on these instructions, the leaders began field visits in Kottakota municipality, covering Wards 1, 2 and 3.

Under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner Saidayya, leaders inspected CC road conditions, side drains and sanitation issues, while interacting with residents to gather detailed feedback.

GMR emphasised that no colony or ward should be left out, and that leaders must stay among the people, understand their needs and ensure timely follow-up with officials.

The inspection team included Madanapur Market Chairman Pallepaga Prashanth, Kottakota Town Congress President Aruna Srinivas, former ZPTC Dr PJ Babu, District Congress General Secretary Boyoj, district farmer leader Vemula Srinivas Reddy, and several local activists.

Congress cadre across Devarakadra are expected to conduct similar tours in the coming days, signalling a major grassroots initiative aimed at resolving civic issues and strengthening the party connect with the public.