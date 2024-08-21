Cong came to power by deceiving people: Dhanpal

Nizamabad: The Congress party came to power by deceiving all the people of Telangana with six guarantees, five declarations and 420 promises before the elections, said BJP MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana here on Tuesday.

The Congress party has drowned the farmers by saying Rythu Rajya, the promises made by Congress party leader Rahul Baba as a witness of Warangal Bhadrakali Ammavari have no value. While Telangana state was ranked 3rd in farmer suicides during the previous BRS party, Congress party was at the first place in cheating farmers. They promised Rs 15,000 per acre for farmers and tenant farmers under the guarantee of Rythu Bharosa that it will be implemented in 100 days, Rs 12,000 per acre, Rs 12,000 for crop bonus, 500 crop bonus, Congress has laid a big donkey egg, is this Congress Rythu Rajya, questions the BJP MLA while addressing the media persons.