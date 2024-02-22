Cong condemns Harish Rao’s statements against Revanth

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress party on Wednesday condemned the statements of former minister T Harish Rao against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as he questioned the antecedents of the current CM vis-à-vis the Telangana movement.

Speaking to the media persons at Gandhi Bhavan Gajjala Kantham, chairman of TS People’s Organisation JAC felt that thousands of youngsters had sacrificed themselves as KCR’s family encouraged them to take their own lives. “Both KCR and Harish Rao are responsible for the deaths of Srikantha Chary and scores of others. If Harish Rao had a matchbox after pouring kerosene on himself that day, these innocent souls would still be alive today. Since they instigated the youth to take their own lives, several lives were lost. During your 10 year tenure, how many of these martyrs' families were reached out to by you?” he asked.

The leader further reminded the BRS leaders of their unfulfilled promise of making a Dalit leader a CM, amongst other promises. He asserted that the Congress will be implementing all six guarantees. “After losing the Assembly polls, KCR now fears the Lok Sabha polls. Now he is eagerly waiting for Modi’s appointment. If KCR and his family wish to come clean of the taint, they need Modi’s help. Since KCR fears that action will be initiated following the Lok Sabha polls, he is gearing up to send KTR back to America. But we shall not keep quiet and will ensure he lands behind bars, even if he and his entire family leave the country,” cautioned Gajjela Kantham.