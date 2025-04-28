Cong dares KCR to prove his claims in Assembly

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Sunday dared former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to prove his claims against the Congress government by taking part in the Assembly debate. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy affirmed that the Congress was ready to hold a session for debating on 10 years of BRS’ misrule and 15-months of progress under Congress.

In a reaction to KCR’s speech in Warangal during the party’s silver jubilee celebrations, Ponguleti along with Ministers Seethakka, Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar asked as to how the pink party was able to generate huge white money to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore within a decade. “How was it possible for a political party which came into existence through movement to have white money of Rs 1,500 crore? How was it possible for your family to earn thousands of crores?” the Minister asked.

Ponguleti recalled how the entire family of KCR bowed down to Sonia Gandhi after Telangana became a reality. “Your entire family lay down in prostration in front of Sonia Gandhi and now you are painting the Congress as a villain in the eyes of people. Your speech was nothing more than mudslinging and laced with poison against the ruling party,” he alleged.

Over the pending bills of contractors and sarpanches, Ponguleti reminded KCR that their bills were overdue from the previous BRS regime and it was the burden which was inherited by the Congress government.