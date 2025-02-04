Cong elated over caste survey success, asks KCR to attend Assembly session

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress demanded that the former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao visit the Assembly to ‘give his valuable’ suggestions during the specially-convened session on Tuesday.

Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar who spoke to the media at Gandhi Bhavan urged the Congress cadres and backward class groups across all districts to celebrate extensively, expressing gratitude and offering congratulations to the State government for successfully completing the caste census. The Minister emphasised that KCR, as a Leader of the Opposition ought to attend the Assembly to participate in a brief discussion regarding the caste census. He said that the individuals who previously did not provide information for the caste census still have the opportunity to do so now.

The Minister reaffirmed that, as promised prior to the elections, the Congress government undertook a caste survey, which has been successfully completed as part of a broader initiative. “The time has arrived for justice for the Backward Classes, and no one shall be excluded, irrespective of any attempts to hinder this process,” Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised.

He noted that key leaders from major political parties failed to furnish details for the caste survey and did not collaborate with the State government. “With the exception of MLC Kavitha, no other member of the Kalvakuntla family contributed information for the caste census survey.

I kindly urge all leaders to provide the necessary details regarding the caste census to the mandal-level officials,” he remarked. Advisor to Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir said the Telangana caste survey, covering 96.9 per cent of households in a record time and at a lower cost than Bihar’s survey, had set a benchmark for the country.