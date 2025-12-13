Cong elated over good show in panchayat polls in Vemulawada

Rajanna Sircilla: The first phase of the gram panchayat elections turned into a commanding show of strength for the Congress in the Vemulawada Assembly segment, reaffirming the party’s growing grassroots influence.

Despite being non-party elections, the contest on the ground evolved into a direct Congress versus BRS battle—one that the Congress decisively dominated.

Securing 61 of the 123 panchayats, the Congress finished with nearly a 50% strike rate in the constituency. At the centre of this strong performance is Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, whose tight organisational grip and micro-level strategies played a crucial role. From candidate selection to consolidation of local factions, from dispute resolution to daily booth-level monitoring, Srinivas personally supervised every layer of the campaign.

Political observers point out that his structured, village-by-village assessment model and ability to keep cadres united delivered the Congress a clear edge. His intervention in resolving local rivalries—often the biggest challenge in panchayat polls—proved especially effective. Speaking after the results, Aadi Srinivas said the mandate reflects the people’s growing trust in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s governance. He linked the panchayat victory with the party’s recent wins in the Cantonment and Jubilee Hills bypolls, saying all these results underline public endorsement of the Congress administration’s welfare programmes and development initiatives.For the Congress, the win is more than a numerical triumph—it underscores a renewed political stability in Vemulawada under Srinivas’ stewardship. His direct engagement with villagers, coordination with local officials, and focus on on-ground problem-solving are being credited for the turnaround