Cong hurls fund diversion charge at Praveen Kumar
Hyderabad: The Congress party on Tuesday accused former IPS officer and BRS leader R S Praveen Kumar of diverting funds meant for welfare schemes, while heading the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.
Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the party’s Media Committee chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy alleged that Rs 4 crore were spent on teaching coding alone for around 240 students. “When he was the secretary, Rs 4.5 crore were spent per year in the name of coding training in two schools and a college. But training was given in only one school.
Will it be Rs 4.5 crore per year if 240 children are given training in coding,” he asked.
The Congress leader further alleged that the e-tender process was never followed.
“In another instance, Rs 20 crore were spent in the name of online courses for IIT, JEE, NEET. Even in this case, no tender was floated, nor was permission from the Finance department taken. Funds were also diverted in the name of summer camps,” he claimed.