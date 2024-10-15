Cong is much like BRS: Kishan Reddy

Warangal: BJP is keen to strengthen its base from the grassroot level, Union Tourism Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy said. Addressing a press conference in Warangal on Monday, he said that the party is to focus on membership drive on a serious note before forming committees from the village to the national level. Referring to the governance in Telangana, Reddy said that there is not much difference between the decade-long rule of the BRS and the present Congress regime. Much like his predecessor KCR, CM Revanth Reddy is dillydallying over implementing welfare schemes like double bedroom houses, unemployment allowance, crop loan waiver etc.

“The Congress Government which is yet to initiate a plan to provide Indiramma Houses to the poor is on a spree demolishing the houses of the distressed sections in Hyderabad by constituting HYDRA,” Reddy said. Barring a free travel scheme for women, the Congress failed miserably to initiate its Six Guarantees and 400-odd other promises. The situation in Congress-ruled Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh is also miserable, Reddy added. KCR pushed Telangana, a surplus State, into a debt trap. Revanth is no different as he was following the same suit like KCR, the Union Minister said. The Revanth Government has no clue about how to implement the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Reddy said. He also criticised the BRS and the Congress for encouraging party defections. It’s nothing but making a mockery of people’s verdict, he said.

Responding to a question, Reddy said that the onus is on the State Government to acquire around 400 acres for the revival of Mamnoor Airport. All the development in Warangal is because of Central funds, Reddy said, referring to the Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), and Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY). Earlier, the minister Kishan Reddy offered prayers at the historic Bhadrakali Temple. He said that the Centre is focusing on developing the temples in the erstwhile Warangal district. He said that the Centre has been providing funds to develop prominent temples in Bhadrachalam, Jogulamba, Ramappa, and Malkampet. In all, 150 temples are being developed, he added.