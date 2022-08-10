Cong laid strong foundation for country: Ponnam

Sircilla: Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday started his 126-km padayatra from Gambhiraopet mandal in the district after offering prayers at Peddamma Talli temple.

He took out the padayatra on the AICC's call marking (Quit India Day August 9) as part of 75th anniversary celebrations of Independence. The 126-km padayatra will cover seven Assembly constituencies of Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

Throughout the padayatra, the youth joined the yatra and were seen taking selfies with the Congress leader. During the padayata, he interacted with passers-by and villagers and enquired about their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar said that he started the padayatra to inform the people about the importance of the Congress party, which fought for the country's Independence from the British.

Congress laid a strong foundation for the country's sustainable development during the rule of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh as Prime Ministers, he said.

He reminded that only the Congress party fulfilled the aspirations of the people of this region through the achievement of the separate Telangana state. The aim of the padayatra was to make people aware of the failures of the BJP and TRS governments.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to give Rs15 lakh to every Indian, and by imposing GST and increasing the prices of petroleum products and LPG cylinders, the BJP was collecting Rs15 lakh from every citizen of the country.

Prabhakar alleged that BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar ignored his constituency and focused only on killing democracy and causing by-elections to various assembly constituencies.

Launching a scathing attack on the TRS government for failing to fulfill the promises made during the elections, he said promises like double bedroom houses, employment for every household, crop loan were not delivered.

IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, was ignoring the plight of handloom workers and demanded the government to establish Netanna Bandhu on the lines of Dalit Bandhu for their financial self-sufficiency.

He alleged that the TRS government has failed to fulfill the promises made to the persons displaced by different projects and the development of the Vemulawada temple.