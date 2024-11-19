Cong leader dares Kishan Reddy to bathe in and drink Musi water

Hyderabad: Accusing Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of indulging in theatrics while claiming to highlight the concerns of Musi residents, PCC vice president MRG Vinod Reddy dared him to camp for three months straight along with him in a ‘forest camp tent’.

Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan, Vinod Reddy questioned the way Kishan Reddy camped in Tulasiram Nagar overnight in a house rather than camping in a tent. “Why the entire affair ran in the presence of cameras, even as you tried your best to appear more photogenic? If you were serious about the issue you would have washed your face and bathed in the Musi waters. I am a voter of Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency and challenge you to camp for three months straight and drink Musi water. I am ready for this, are you ready to accept the challenge?” he asked.