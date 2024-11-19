Live
- AP Minister Ramanaidu addresses concerns on irrigation in assembly
- Police make preventive arrests of MPs Eatala and Aruna
- Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute to Rezang La Heroes with First Look of ‘120 Bahadur’
- Water supply blocked to farmlands
- Borrowing cost still stressful: FM
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 19 November, 2024
- Lagacharla women pour woes at NHRC
- Delhi’s Air Quality Hits Hazardous 500 Mark: Pollution Crisis Disrupts Life and Health
- Desist from spreading lies against survey: Ponguleti to BRS leaders
- Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Breaks Records with Its Television Rights Deal
Just In
Cong leader dares Kishan Reddy to bathe in and drink Musi water
Hyderabad: Accusing Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of indulging in theatrics while claiming to highlight the concerns of Musi residents, PCC vice...
Hyderabad: Accusing Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of indulging in theatrics while claiming to highlight the concerns of Musi residents, PCC vice president MRG Vinod Reddy dared him to camp for three months straight along with him in a ‘forest camp tent’.
Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan, Vinod Reddy questioned the way Kishan Reddy camped in Tulasiram Nagar overnight in a house rather than camping in a tent. “Why the entire affair ran in the presence of cameras, even as you tried your best to appear more photogenic? If you were serious about the issue you would have washed your face and bathed in the Musi waters. I am a voter of Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency and challenge you to camp for three months straight and drink Musi water. I am ready for this, are you ready to accept the challenge?” he asked.