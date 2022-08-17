Cong leaders detained on way to KLIS project

Hyderabad: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Wednesday staged a "rasta roko" dharna at the Manugur Cross Roads in Burgampahad Mandal. It is reported that the police had earlier prohibited them from visiting the Dummagudem project on Tuesday.

The delegation was on its way to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to assess the damage caused by the recent floods which affected Telangana.

However, as the traffic was jammed, police detained the grand old party members and shifted them to the police station.

It is to mention here that the police had restricted the delegation at Gurralapadu village. The members were CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs D Sridhar Babu, T Jeevan Reddy, Seetakka, former union minister Balaram Naik, and kisan cell state president Anvesh Reddy.

Police had blocked the road with barricades and asked them not to proceed as the area around the project was in control of Maoists. Sridhar Babu asked the police officials as to why they were not ready to give security as earlier an itinerary to the police was given before their visit.

Earlier in the day, the delegation of Congress leaders and workers visited the flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka divisions. After interacting with the residents of the Subhashnagar colony, the CLP team stated that the State government had failed to rescue flood hit people.