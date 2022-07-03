Cong, MRPS stage protests across Palamuru against PM Modi's visit

Mahabubnagar: The members of Congress party and the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) on Saturday staged protest at various mandals and at major junctions along NH 44 and demanded that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide justice to the Madigas by categorising the SC cast and implement the poll promises of providing jobs and they also demanded that the Central government take back the Agnipath scheme which is bolt on the heads of the youth who are dreaming to enter into the defence jobs.

The MRPS leaders from Rajapur mandal in Jadcherla constituency way laid the National Highway 44 at Mudireddypally village and blocked the road before the police came and dispersed the protesters and arrested a few. The Mahabubnagar district police lead by SP Venkateshwarlu inspected the situation and closely monitored the situation at Bureddypally on NH 44 in Jadcherla and ensured smooth flow of traffic.

In Alampur constituency, the Congress party members lead by former Alampur MLA and All India Congress Committee member Sampath Kumar tried to block the National highway 44 near Shantinagar; however, the alert police house arrested Sampath Kumar and averted any major incident of protest in Gadwal district. Ranjan Ratan Kumar, Superintendent of Police from Gadwal district took stock of the situation along the National highway and ensured tight security to ensure no untoward incident occurred in the district.

"The Central government led by PM Modi has fooled the people of this country and failed to implement its promise of providing jobs. Not just jobs, the BJP party have also assured that soon after coming to power they would ensure categorisation of SCs within 100 days, but none of these promises were implemented by the BJP government," said Sampath Kumar. He also lamented that the Agnipath scheme is against the interest of the defence forces and it will become detrimental to the security of this country if it is implemented.

The Congress party leader demanded the government immediately take back the scheme and warned that the party will intensify the protests. In Nagarkunool district, the MRPS leaders and activists blocked the Srisailam-Hyderabad Highway at Chennaram village in Achampet mandal as part of their Sadak Bandh protest against the anti-peoples policies of the Central government. The Achampet police arrested the MRPS leaders and shifted them to the police station and averted the road block.