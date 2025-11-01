  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Cong pays tributes to Indira Gandhi

Khammam: The41st death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was observed with solemn tributes at the district Congress office here on...

Khammam: The41st death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was observed with solemn tributes at the district Congress office here on Friday. District Congress Committee (DCC) president Puvvala Durga Prasad, along with former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao, senior leaders Balasani Lakshminarayana, Tummala Yugandhar, and city working president Nagandla Deepak Chowdary, paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi’s portrait. Speaking on the occasion, Prasad said Indira Gandhi was India’s first woman Prime Minister who provided strong governance and launched welfare programmes such as Garibi Hatao and the 20-Point Programme to uplift the poor and marginalized.

Later, party leaders garlanded her statue near the old municipal office. Several Congress leaders, corporators, and district functionaries participated in the event and recalled her visionary leadership and service to the nation.

