Cong treats all religions with equal respect: Goud

Hyderabad; Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday said that the Congress party upholds equality and respects all religions. He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the government would bring in a strict law to prevent acts that hurt religious sentiments.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said every citizen in the country enjoys complete freedom to practise their faith and offer prayers to the God of their belief.

Participating in Christmas celebrations held in the Gachibowli area, along with AICC secretary S.A. Sampath Kumar, Mahila Congress president M. Sunitha Rao, Pastor Benjamin and others, he extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community.

He remarked that Jesus Christ is not just the saviour of Christians but a symbol of hope and compassion for the entire world. He also stressed the need for the youth to understand history, stating that the life and teachings of Jesus carry a powerful message for humanity. As long as humanity exists, the values taught by Jesus will continue to live in people’s hearts, he said.