‘Cong will bite the dust in local body polls’

Thorrur (Mahabubabad) : The Congress has lost people’s trust, and it would struggle in the ensuing elections to the local bodies, former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao predicted. Speaking to media persons in Mahabubabad on Saturday, he said that the Congress failed to deliver its 420 promises during the Assembly elections and failed to fulfill them.

He said that the people are unhappy with the Revanth Reddy Government and are now ready to deliver a body blow to Congress. The Congress lost the people’s trust in Karnataka also as it failed to fulfill its assuranc-es, he added. Neither the Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress MLAs in Telangana has faith in Revanth Reddy’s administration, Errabelli said. “Long back, I said that Revanth Reddy is not trustworthy,” he said. The Congress was routed in the Delhi Assembly polls even though its Telangana and Karnataka leaders campaigned for that party, he said.