Just In
Cong will change CM every 6 months: KTR
- Promises polytechnic in Chityal, completion of irrigation projects
- Says defeat certain for Komatireddys in Nalgonda and Munugodu
- Cites stable rule of KCR, seeks election of Chirumarthi from Nakrekal
Chityal (Nalgonda): IT minister and BRS state working president KTR on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress party, saying if elected, its government would be weighed down by dissidence and there would be a new CM every six months, leaving no space and time for governments to focus on people’s issues. He mocked that Congress six guarantees mean a new CM after every six months.
Accompanied by BRS MLA candidate for Nakrekal, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, he took part in the road show held in Chityal and made a passionate appeal to the people to reject money bags from Congress party, such as Komatireddy brothers. He said the State would have brighter period if KCR became the CM for the third time. Poor people’s lives would turn for the better, he promised.
He listed out the achievements of the BRS government in the last ten years. He also explained how the BRS manifesto would provide succor to those below the poverty line. He assured polytechnic colleges in Chityal, if people of Nakrekal constituency elected Chirumarthi Lingaiah as their MLA once again. Chityal flyover and Brahmana Vellemla project completion were also promised by him. He mocked at Congress party for failing to name its CM candidate. He took a dig at Jana Reddy whose nomination was rejected and Uttam Kumar Reddy for failing to keep uncut beard challenge. He predicted that the defeat of the Komatireddy brothers was inevitable. He exuded confidence that BRS would win both Nalgonda and Nakrekal constituencies. He warned that the farmers would get only 3-hour power supply if Congress rule came back. ZP chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Chada Kishan Reddy, Gutha Amith Reddy and others attended the road show which attracted large crowds.