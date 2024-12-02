Congress alleges BRS plot to tarnish govt image

Wanaparthy: In a shocking accusation, MLA Megha Reddy alleged that the BRS party, especially its leader RS Praveen Kumar, has orchestrated a major conspiracy by inducing food poisoning in welfare gurukul hostels. He claims this is an attempt to damage the growing reputation of the Congress-led state government.

RS Praveen Kumar, who previously served as the secretary of welfare hostels during the BRS regime, allegedly played a key role in appointing food contractors and workers through nomination methods. Some of these individuals are still reportedly under his influence, the MLA contends.

The MLA points out that the government’s steps to enhance education, including increasing diet and cosmetic charges in welfare hostels, have boosted trust among poor students and their families. Unable to accept this growing trust, he claims the BRS is executing a sinister plot.

Megha Reddy urged Congress leaders and workers in Wanaparthy constituency to visit welfare hostels, including KGBV, SC, ST, BC, and minority hostels. He asked them to dine with the students, instill confidence in them, and ensure the hostels are regularly monitored. He stressed the need for immediate measures to address students’ grievances and ensure their well-being.