Congress asserts dominance by pocketing 613 panchayats

Karimnagar: By securing over 55 per cent of the Gram Panchayats in the undivided district, it has proven its dominance in the Gram Panchayat elections.

Elections were held in three phases for 1,224 panchayats, with Congress-backed candidates winning 55 per cent of the seats.

The main contest in all four districts was between Congress and BRS-backed candidates.

Congress-backed candidates won a majority of seats in Peddapalli and Jagtial districts. BJP-backed candidates opened their account in the third phase in Peddapalli district, winning three seats. BRS showcased its strength in Rajanna Sircilla district. BRS-backed candidates won a large number of seats in several mandals.

In the third phase, a CPM candidate won in Veernapalli, Rajanna Sircilla district.

Overall, in the United Karimnagar district, the Congress party won 613 Gram Panchayats, while the BRS secured 301 and the BJP won 149. In the Manthani constituency, represented by State IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, the Congress party secured the highest number of seats 106 out of 164, asserting the dominance.

The Congress party also maintained its dominance in Husnabad, represented by State Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Similarly, the Congress continued its winning streak in the Dharmapuri constituency, represented by State SC and ST Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar, in which Congress secured 89 out of 149 seats.

In Jagtial, represented by MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar completely dominated the elections by winning 92 sarpanch seats out of 101.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar fielded only the party workers who had consistently worked for the BJP in the elections as Sarpanch candidates. He provided financial assistance to all the party workers who contested for the Sarpanch positions.

He appointed in-charges for each village and formulated and implemented plans to ensure the victory of the party workers as Sarpanches. He conducted teleconferences multiple times with polling booth presidents, mandal and district-level leaders, and the contesting candidates.

In Karimnagar, represented by former Minister and MLA Gangula Kamalakar, BRS secured 5 seats out of 20.