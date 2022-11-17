Congress, BJP failed as opposition: Sharmila

Hyderabad: People are experiencing hell for voting for KCR in the state, said YSRTP leader Sharmila on Thursday. She said that CM KCR was good at hoodwinking the people and getting their votes. She alleged that promises of KG to PG education, Double Bedroom housing, three acres of land for Dalits and free seeds were never fulfilled.

She was speaking after a meeting in Keshavapatnam village of Karimnagar district. She said that former AP CM YS Rajashekhar Reddy constructed 46 lakh housing units for the poor but KCR misled the people in the name of double-bedroom houses. She alleged that 8,000 farmers have committed suicide in the KCR rule in the state.

She further alleged that thousands of crores were embezzled in the name of the Kaleshwaram project. She said that Congress and BJP have failed as opposition parties in the state. She said that her party was established to stand for the cause of people in the state.