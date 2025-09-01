Congress, BRS lock horns over devpt works in municipalities

Hyderabad: The Congress and BRS locked horns over development works in Municipalities. BRS MLA T Harish Rao alleged constituencies of Opposition MLAs were starved of funds, which was refuted by Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu. The latter dared Harish Rao for debate on pending bills of Contractors. During a debate on the Telangana Municipalities and Panchayat Raj Amendment Bills, which provide 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs), Harish Rao and the BRS questioned the Congress government’s commitment to its promise. Rao has strongly criticised the Congress government for neglecting municipal funding and discontinuing programs like Pattana Pragathi. He also opposed the fees for the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), accusing the Congress of backtracking on its election promises.

Sridhar Babu has countered Harish Rao’s criticisms during the Assembly sessions. He and other Congress MLAs have blamed the previous BRS government for various issues, including delay in payment to contractors who constructed the new Collectorates and other government buildings.