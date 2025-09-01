Congress Cadre Hail CM Revanth Reddy and Sampath Kumar in Alampur; Memorial Program for Suravaram Marks Major Announcements

Gadwal: The Congress cadre in Alampur constituency celebrated in a grand manner after the Telangana State Assembly passed a unanimous resolution implementing 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).

At the Alampur crossroads, Congress leaders and workers performed a milk abhishekam (ritual anointment with milk) to portraits of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and former MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, marking the occasion with enthusiasm.

The celebrations witnessed the participation of prominent leaders including Market Committee Chairman Doddappa, official representative Shekshavali Achari, Undavalli Mandal President Gopal, Seetharam Reddy, along with several senior Congress leaders, workers, and supporters in large numbers.

Memorial Meeting of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy in Kanchupadu....

Later in the day, a memorial meeting was held at Kanchupadu village in Undavalli Mandal in honor of late leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy. The meeting was attended by AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, who paid rich tributes to the memory of Sudhakar Reddy.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, responding to the initiative of Dr. Sampath Kumar, sanctioned a series of developmental works for Kanchupadu village as a tribute to the late leader:

₹3 crore for the construction of a BT road

₹1 crore for the upgradation of the UPS school

Indiramma houses for five poor families

Remarkably, within 24 hours of the assurance given during the memorial program at Ravindra Bharathi, the Chief Minister issued a special GO (Government Order) and ensured that official proceedings were handed over directly to the concerned departments and to Sudhakar Reddy’s family members.

Speaking at the memorial, Dr. Sampath Kumar recalled his close association with Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, describing him as a leader and human being unparalleled in the history of undivided Mahbubnagar district. He recounted an incident when Sudhakar Reddy had requested him to secure a road and housing for poor families in his village, a wish now fulfilled through the CM’s intervention.

Members of the Suravaram family expressed heartfelt gratitude to both Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Dr. Sampath Kumar for ensuring rapid action and dedicating these developmental works in Sudhakar Reddy’s memory.

The memorial event and the development announcements drew a large gathering of Congress leaders, cadres, and local villagers, who hailed the government’s commitment to both social justice and grassroots development.