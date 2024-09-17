  • Menu
Congress cautions BRS on Rajiv Gandhi statue

Hyderabad: Former MP and Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao has urged the BRS leaders not to politicise the issue of late Rajiv Gandhi’s statue, which was installed in front of the Secretariat on Monday.

Speaking to the media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, V Hanumantha Rao said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi immensely contributed to the modernisation of India, and he was a visionary leader who worked relentlessly and contributed greatly to nation building.

He further cautioned that any untoward incidents arising from such tensions would lead to significant harm to the BRS party itself. "The family of Rajiv Gandhi has sacrificed their lives for the country, and disrespecting such a leader would not bode well for anyone," he warned.

