Congress dares KTR to prove allegations of Group-1 post sale

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress on Sunday challenged BRS working president K T Rama Rao to prove allegations that the ruling party has sold away Group-1 seats. AICC secretary and former MLA Sampath Kumar asked KTR to show evidence that the Chief Minister or any of the Ministers were engaged in such misconduct.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that KTR was attempting to prevent the Congress government from providing jobs through Group-I examinations.

In a media statement, the former Alampur MLA demanded KTR should avoid making sweeping remarks against the government. Over his allegations made at Gadwal public meeting, he said that KTR tried to transform the football grounds, the venue of event, as a place of falsehoods through his ill conceived notions against the government.

Meanwhile, Kiran Kumar Reddy strongly criticised KTR for his comments on the Group-I recruitment process. In a video statement, the MP dismissed allegations that 563 candidates were selected by paying three crore rupees each, questioning whether any parent could afford such an amount. He urged the families of the selected candidates to come forward and clarify the truth, adding that KTR was trying to mislead people for political gain. He asserted that the Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was working sincerely for the welfare of unemployed youth.

The MP said that the government had taken the advice of legal experts before conducting the exams to ensure transparency and to avoid any hurdles. Chamala accused KTR of speaking irresponsibly despite having studied abroad and holding ministerial office in the past.