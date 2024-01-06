Congress ‘deceived’ farmers, charge BRS leaders

Hyderabad: Several BRS leaders on Friday alleged that the Congress party had deceived farmers by not providing the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ benefit. The party demanded intellectuals to speak up on behalf of farmers.

Addressing a press conference, along with G Ranjith Reddy, S Madhusudhana Chary, Maheshwar Reddy and others, senior leader S Niranjan Reddy said farmers were upset and dejected as the government failed to provide the ‘Rythu Bandhu’. “They had complained to the Election Commission to stop the Rythu Bandu. They promised to give Rs 15,000 for three crops immediately after coming to power.

They also promised Rythu Bandhu for tenant farmers, but there is no policy yet. The BRS has given Rs 70,000 crore to farmers during its tenure. They are not only deceiving farmers, but also insulting them,” said Niranjan Reddy, alleging not even the single acre farmers were getting the benefit. Stating that the price of rice was going up, he said the government should control the price curbing blackmarket. ‘The superfine rice which was Rs 40 a kg touched Rs 60-65. Instead of focusing on the administration, the Congress leaders are attacking the BRS’, said Reddy, asking the ruling party to correct the ‘mistakes’. Madhusudana Chary said the BRS had the responsibility to remind ‘irresponsible’ Congress of its promises. Ranjith Reddy said the party was strong in Chevella Lok Sabha segment; it would bounce back. ‘The Congress leaders are asking what the BRS has done; they should ask people, who would explain in detail the work done by the BRS government, said Reddy.