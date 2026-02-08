Congress delivered across fronts, asserts Bhatti

Madhira (Khammam): Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu appealed to voters to elect Congress candidates in the upcoming municipal elections. Addressing a municipal election meeting in Madhira after leading a roadshow in the town on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister said his aim was to develop Madhira Municipality into a model town with healthcare, education and safety facilities comparable to major cities.

Bhatti said the Congress government was moving forward with a vision to support all sections of society, including the poor, marginalised communities, backward classes, middle class families, students, youth and women.

He said the government had fulfilled key commitments made before the elections, citing the interest-free loan programme for women’s self-help groups as a major initiative. “When the government announced that Rs 20,000 crore would be distributed annually as interest-free loans, many doubted it. However, Rs 27,000 crore has already been distributed, proving that determined governance can deliver results,” he said.

Vikramarka said women’s self-help groups in urban areas would be trained through the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), encouraged to set up enterprises and provided bank loan support. He added that the government consistently prioritised the welfare of the poor and weaker sections.

Referring to housing, he said the government launched the first phase of construction of 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses immediately after coming to power, with an allocation of Rs 22,500 crore, providing Rs 5 lakh for each house.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the present government issued new ration cards soon after assuming office, unlike the previous administration which, he alleged, did not issue or modify ration cards for a decade. He said fine rice was being supplied regularly to over one lakh eligible families.

He urged voters to elect Congress candidates in the municipal elections to ensure continued development and stable governance.