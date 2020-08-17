'Congress depends on foreign newspapers to attack BJP' says BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has become so helpless that he has to depend on foreign newspaper columns to attack the BJP and RSS in India.

In a statement on Monday, he said that it is pathetic to see the Grand Old Party and its former president have no real issues concerning people and to meander around trivia. It exposes that the Congress party has betrayed the trust people have reposed in it, as an opposition party.

He reminded that social media doesn't win elections for BJP. Instead, it's the party's leadership, ideology, commitment and track record and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clean governance, which lead the BJP to victory in almost all elections, he added.

Rao said that the multinational Gandhi seems to have fallen in a social media trap and may have even relied on it to win the last general elections. "No wonder, he seems extremely frustrated, and looks quite juvenile when he accuses that multinational, stock market listed, social media companies are controlled by the BJP and RSS," he said.

The BJP leader said that the juvenile remarks of Rahul Gandhi have proven himself as intellectually challenged, all over again.