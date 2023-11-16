Congress fires salvo at AIMIM for making ground for BJP in TS

Rangareddy: Setting the political storm into motion in the Rajendranagar constituency, the Congress party fired salvoes against its once upon a time brother in arms AIMIM and termed it a ‘B’ team of the BJP and BRS pact. Blaming the AIMIM party is clandestinely serving the interest of BJP in the Centre and BRS in Telangana, Shama Mohamed, the national media panelist and spokesperson of All India Congress Committee said, “It is enough to believe that a party which fielded bunch of candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar against the Congress and other secular parties failed to field a candidate from Goshamahal constituency from where the BJP candidate Raja Singh is seeking mandate.”

“For sure, the AIMIM party is serving as a ‘B’ team of the BJP and BRS in the State as well as in Centre only to gain political mileage simply exploiting the emotions of the gullible Muslim voters,” she said while addressing a press conference in Manikonda under Rajendranagar constituency on Wednesday. Terming the BRS party as another brother in arms of BJP she questioned how come Kavita, the daughter of BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao, was extricated from the clutches of the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor scam while the other accused including the Deputy Chief Minister Delhi Manish Sisodia are still in the jail. She asked the voters to think twice before casting their vote in favour of AIMIM and BRS as both the parties are serving the BJP agenda of polarisation of voters for their own selfish gain.

Earlier, Congress candidate Kasturi Narender criticised the local BRS candidate Prakash Goud for failing to address the public issues in the constituency. “Wherever you go the villagers are complaining about lack of proper basic amenities. Villagers are also upset over the way they were deprived of the benefits of government schemes like pensions, pattapassbooks, and Dalit Bandhu the flagship programs of the BRS government,” said Kasturi Narender.