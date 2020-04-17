Congress former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir blames CM KCR for tribal woman's death in bank queue

Kamareddy: Former Minister and ex-leader of Opposition Mohammed Ali Shabbir exhorted the people to support the poor and needy who were hit due to lockdown in whatever form they could.

He distributed ration kits among 418 sanitation workers, water and electricity staff (municipal) of Kamareddy Municipality here on Friday. Later speaking to the media, he informed the ration kits include 10 items - 5 kg rice, 1 kg oil, 1 kg sugar, etc.

On behalf of Shabbir Ali Foundation, ration kits were distributed to 1,100 sanitation workers, labourers, water works staff, daily wage earners, migrant workers and others in Kamareddy on Friday.

More than 4,000 eggs and 1,000 packets of vegetables were also distributed among poor families on the occasion.

The Congress leader strongly condemned the State government for its negligent attitude in providing help to the people affected due to prolonged lockdown.

Although the promise of providing 12 kg rice per person and Rs 1,500 per family for white ration card holders was made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on March 22, it was not delivered to all the beneficiaries even after 27 days.

Shabbir also blamed the State government for the death of a Tribal woman in Kamareddy, who died of heart attack while standing in bank queue for several hours to withdraw Rs 1,500 deposited by the government.

The victim, Kamala Bai (45), hailed from Kannapur Tanda of Ramareddy mandal, was reportedly coming to the bank for the last two days to withdraw the money.

Shabbir visited the Kamareddy Government Hospital where the body was taken for postmortem and consoled the family members and also extended some financial help. He demanded that the Chief Minister announce ex-gratia for her family members.