Live
Just In
Congress Fulfills Promise as Tummilla Lift Irrigation Project is Activated, Bringing Relief to Farmers in Gadwal
Former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Ensures Tummilla Lift Irrigation Project is Activated.
Gadwal: Following the directives of former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) officials have activated the Tummilla Lift Irrigation Project.
In line with the promise made, the Congress Party is committed to reducing the financial burden on farmers by waiving off Rs. 2 lakh in loans and striving to empower them as kings. The Congress Party is determined to ensure timely water supply to farmers, which is now made possible.
On the occasion of activating the Tummilla Lift Irrigation Project, Congress Party farmer leaders, along with former RDS Chairman Tanagala Seetharamireddy, Kisan District President Enumula Nagaraju, and Pacharla Kumar, visited the canal site and expressed their happiness.
The farmers of Alampur constituency extended their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar for his efforts in coordinating with RDS officials to expedite the completion of the project, ensuring timely water supply to the farmers.