Congress giving a tough fight to BRS

Mahbubnagar: Congress party in Jadcherla constituency is going with a highdecibel campaign wherein the Congress contestant Anirudh Reddy is leaving no stone unturned to rope in all sections of people and seeking their support.

On Sunday, Anirudh Reddy conducted low-profile meetings with many key leaders and senior party leaders in the constituency and sought their support. He decided to further intensify the door-to-door campaigning in each and every ward, colony, and street.

The Congress leaders during his campaign in Ward 26 received a grand welcome by the Congress cadres. Many BRS and BJP leaders joined the Congress fold. He said the interior parts of colonies and streets have no drains and no proper roads. The BRS government and Jadcherla MLA had failed miserably as many colonies in Jadcherla are eagerly waiting for development.

He stressed that the Congress party means the welfare of the poor and the savior of the downtrodden. The BRS party during its 10 years of rule ruined the lives of youth who are roaming on roads due to lack of employment.

Farmers who had lost their lands under the project are facing problems as the government has not yet paid the compensation. Their lands have been taken for just Rs 4 to 5 lakhs per acre as against the prevailing market rates of Rs 50 to 60 lakh, he rued.