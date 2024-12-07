Congress govt neglected public welfare: BJP

Shadnagar: BJP State executive member Nelli Srivardhan Reddy alleged that the Congress party, which came to power by giving deceptive promises to the people during the elections, has completely neglected public welfare.

On Friday, at the BJP office in the town, BJP State executive members Ande Babaiah, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and other leaders released a charge sheet on the one-year rule Congress.

Speaking at the press conference held on this occasion, they announced that the BJP would hold a public meeting on Saturday at Saroor Nagar Stadium in Hyderabad to highlight the failures of the Congress government.

They mentioned that BJP national president JP Nadda would participate as the chief guest at the public meeting and urged everyone to attend and make it a success. They criticized the Congress for failing to fulfill the six guarantees and 420 commitments made to the people during the elections.

They accused the Congress government of deceiving farmers, women, unemployed youth, students, and the public by not implementing the promises made. They stated that the Congress government is continuing the anti-people governance similar to the previous BRS government. They expressed confidence that the people would teach the Congress government a lesson in the coming days and that the people no longer trust the Congress and BRS parties.

They stated that the BJP would continue its fight until the Congress fulfills its promises. They expressed hope that the people are ready to elect the BJP in the upcoming local body elections.