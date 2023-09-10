Congress has no national interest: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Lashing out at Congress, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the grand old party longer has national interest on its agenda. In a post on X, the Minister said that the entire world has its eyes on India, with the leaders of the most powerful nations currently in India. “We are being praised for hosting the G20 @g20org summit in the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ by admitting the 55-member African Union in the inaugural session.” Deft diplomacy and PM Modi’s goodwill ensured the achievement of consensus amongst all members through the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

However, @RahulGandhi sitting in a foreign country is abusing India and casting aspersions on India and by extension, her people. His hatred for Prime Minister @narendramodi has transformed into hatred for India itself.

The Congress-led alliance and its intellectual ecosystem no longer have the national interest. India needs a genuine opposition that keeps the interest of the country at heart. Not such pathetic leaders who will run and down the country for their own selfish interests