Congress high command summons Revanth Reddy to New Delhi

In a major political development, Congress high command has asked TPCC Chief and CM aspirants to come to New Delhi tonight.

The high command will hold a crucial meeting with Revanth and two other CM aspirants N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka before announcing the name of the Chief Minister candidate for Telangana State.

Senior AICC leaders A KC Venugopal, Manikrao Thakre and DK Shivakumar already held several rounds of talks with Bhatti and Uttam.

Reports say that KC Venugopal will address the press conference at AICC headquarters and announce the CLP leader officially tonight.