- NTR District Collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the District on Wednesday
- No one will be able to divide us, says Mamata at KIFF
- Special court hands 1-yr jail term to RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari
- BookMyShow posts bumper profit of Rs 85cr in FY23
- Naveen Yadav honored future Chief Minister Revanth Reddy..
- SBI buying another 20% stake in SBI Pension Funds
- Environmental Law: New career in making for Indian law students
- GITAM Professor invited to the UK for Academic Research
- Delhi HC raises income threshold for EWS quota admissions in schools
- New ZPM government in Mizoram likely to assume office on Friday
Congress high command summons Revanth Reddy to New Delhi
In a major political development,Congress high command has asked TPCC Chief and CM aspirants to come to New Delhi tonight.
The high command will hold a crucial meeting with Revanth and two other CM aspirants N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka before announcing the name of the Chief Minister candidate for Telangana State.
Senior AICC leaders A KC Venugopal, Manikrao Thakre and DK Shivakumar already held several rounds of talks with Bhatti and Uttam.
Reports say that KC Venugopal will address the press conference at AICC headquarters and announce the CLP leader officially tonight.
