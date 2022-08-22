Congress holds innovative protest against price rise ahead of Shah's visit

Hyderabad: The Congress party activists from Telangana today installed a giant LPG cylinder balloon at the Munugodu junction which speaks about the drastic rise in the LPG cylinder's price. The balloon was installed as part of the protest programme held by the party against the price rise in the country and ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take part in a public meeting held by BJP at Munugodu assembly constituency. However, the police who came to the spot, where the balloon was erected, had immediately cleared the cylinder balloon as it was the route of the convoy of the home minister Amit Shah.

The Congress party activists also held an innovative protest program at Chandur Mandal, where the party men were dressed up like LPG cylinders, petrol pump and Milk packets to symbolise the drastic price rise of essential goods in recent times. The mascots also walked in the streets with placards and interacted with the public, explaining how the BJP government has added up GST even for basic essential goods causing a lot of pain to the common people of the country and the state in their daily life. The activists demanded the union home minster and the central government led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate steps for reducing the prices of the essential commodities besides taking steps for the withdrawal of the GST from the daily essentials like milk and curd.

They termed the central government as anti-people government and added that the central government was only worried about the wellbeing of the rich industrialists of the country like Adani and Ambani and not bothered about the wellbeing of the poor people of the country and the State.