Congress holds maha dharna over issues facing suryapet

Suryapet: TPCC state general secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy warned that another protest movement will be launched by the Congress party if issues concerning Suryapet town were not resolved within a month. He was speaking at the Maha Dharna programme organised by the party held in front of the municipal office in Suryapet, on Monday.

Before the Dharna, the party took out a huge rally with 5,000 people from Krishna Colony to the municipal office and handed over a memorandum of demands to the municipal official GKD Prasad after the protest.

Addressing a huge gathering, the Congress leader said that the poor in the district center are facing severe difficulties in absence of pensions and ration cards. He complained that fifteen thousand people applied for double bedroom houses, but only 191 houses were distributed so far. He claimed many people have accused TRS leaders of collecting money in the name of double bedroom recommendation.

He said that the land sand mining mafia has increased in Suryapet. On one hand, TRS leaders earn crores of rupees through corruption, on the other hand, the poor are committing suicide due to financial difficulties.

He questioned Chief Minister K Chandrshekhar Rao on loan waiver for farmers and three acres of land for Dalits.

He criticised the TRS government for taking back the lands distributed to the poor in the name of Haritha Haram Vaikuntha Dhamala during the Congress party's rule. He expressed his concern that the unemployed are committing suicide due to intentional delay in issuing job notifications by the state government.

He advised Minister Jagdish Reddy to visit wards in the town to know the issues of residents of colonies. He said that he witnessed the problems of the people during his 20 days padayatra in 48 wards covering 250 km and demanded local municipal officials and Minister Jagadish Reddy to take measures to solve the problems of the people.

He exuded confidence that Congress will come to power and will take care in solving every problem faced by the people.

TRS leaders are using the municipal workers of the wards for their own needs and demanded to send them to the wards to perform duties.