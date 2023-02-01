Congress infight: Covert posters cause stir

Nalgonda: The wall posters put up in Nalgonda district against senior Congress leaders and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy created a stir in the party circles. Komati Reddy was severely criticised in these posters, which were published in the name of the True workers of the Congress who were given the title of Covert Venkata Reddy.

The posters accused Komati Reddy as a covert Venkata Reddy with a total of 13 questions. These wall posters were placed under the Chandampally bridge on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada road in Nalgonda district.

Venkata Reddy, who was at loggerheads with PCC chief Revanth Reddy, recently reconciled with him. A heated debate is going on in the party about who put up these wall posters against Venkata Reddy.

It is believed that Komati Reddy's opponents might have put up these wall posters against him. It is noteworthy on this occasion that similar wall posters were put up against Venkat Reddy's brother Rajagopal Reddy during the Munugodu by-election. At that time there was a campaign by the Revanth group who had put up posters against Rajagopal Reddy.