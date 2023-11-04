Congress is c/o address for fraudulent promises: Kavitha

Hyderabad:BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday said that the Congress party has become a care-of address for fraudulent promises and it was clear by the statement of Karnataka State Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who said only five hours of power was being given.

Kavitha responded to the comments made by the State Minister admitting that electricity is being supplied only for five hours in Karnataka. The Congress party is known to be an anti-farmer party. "In Karnataka, they are given five hours of power. In Telangana, the PCC president says that three hours of power was enough. Looking at this, there is no doubt in saying that if you vote for the Congress party, you will get only three hours of power in Telangana." said Kavitha.

She said that in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was standing by the farmers by providing 24 hours of free power to them. She explained that CM KCR was undertaking many programmes with his love and sincerity towards the farmers. The Congress party has no respect and sincerity towards the farmers, she said.