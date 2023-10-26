Congress is more dangerous than Corona: Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday said that the Congress party was more dangerous than Corona.

The Minister cautioned the farmers asking them to know the conspiracies of the Congress party. The farmers should know that the chief minister did not stop the Rythu Bandhu even during the crisis time like Corona.

The government procured food grains by setting up thousands of procurement centers in villages.

The Congress party is pleading the Election Commission to stop the ongoing scheme, which shows the true face of the Congress party. The Congress has no love towards farmers or people and all they want is power, said Niranjan Reddy, recalling the days when the farmers had to face lathis to get fertilizers and how they had to wait for Ambali centers.

The Telangana which was progressive had suffered in the Congress rule with suicides, starving deaths, power cuts and migration. He said that the Congress which made un implementable promises to come into power in Karnataka has raised its hands within six months, said Niranjan Reddy.

Writing letter to EC seeking stooping Rythu Bandhu shows their wicked mentality, he alleged.