Congress leader Adluri Laxman Kumar participates in Hath Se Hath Jodo, flays centre, and state govt

Adluri Laxman Kumar, DCC president of Jagityala district, said that if the Congress party comes to power, it can pave the way for the development of Telangana and take price control measures. DCC president Adluri participated as the chief guest in the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra program under the leadership of Mandal Congress Party President Musku Nishanth Reddy at the Gollapally mandal center.

On this occasion, he went to meet traders and shopkeepers. After paying tributes to Ambedkar's statue, Adluri accused the central and state governments of not controlling prices or imposing a tax burden on the people. He said that the Bharat Jodo yatra is being organized to bring the party to power despite knowing that there is a risk of death with terrorists.

Adluri said despite Dalits being cheated by diverting the SC sub-Plan funds, the welfare minister Koppula Eshwar has remained silent. He was enraged over Koppula Eshwar saying that he deceived the people by not fulfilling the promise of giving Rs. 5 crores for Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. He said CM Relief Fund is limited to LoC cheques.

Adluri challenged Koppula to come to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple to swear and tell whether he won with people's votes and file a petition on High Court. Mandal President Musku Nishanth Reddy, Sarpanch Chirra Gangadhar, Goli Tirupati Reddy, Revella Satyanarayana, Puramsetti Venkatesham, MPTC Lamb Lakshman, Mandal Youth President Oraganti Tirupati, Mandal Congress leaders, and activists participated in large numbers.