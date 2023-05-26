Congress leader inspects Peddapalli Agricultural Market

Peddapalli: Former MLA of Peddapalli and vice president of TPCC Chintakunta Vijayaramana Rao visited the Peddapalli Agricultural Market and Kothapally IKP Center to know the problems of the farmers.

He said in Peddapalli agricultural market and in Kothapally IKP center paddy brought by the farmers was not bought even after 30 days and also the rice mills were weighing 42.43 kg against the government regulations and 2 to 5 kg of grain taken as wastage. He alleged that the government and the local MLA were not paying attention to the problems of the farmers and were cheating. Farmers said that even after weighing their grain, truck sheets were not being given so far, then Vijayaramana Rao immediately called the local DSO and explained the problems of the farmers and told him to see that the truck sheets are given to the farmers as soon was the grain is weighed.

Otherwise, a dharna under the leadership of the Congress party in front of the collector’s office along with the farmers would be staged, he warned. The local MLA and the administration were colluding with the rice millers and looting farmers.

Along with the farmers, Congress Party leaders Town President Bhushnavena Suresh Goud, Mandal Party Presidents Kadarla Srinivas, Noogilla Mallaiah, Bhuthagadda Sampath, Netatla Kumar, Thoomula Subhash, Tandoori Sriman, Boddupalli Srinivas, Motam Ravinder, Katkuri Sudhakar Reddy, Peruka Santhosh, Bandaru Sunil were present in this programme.