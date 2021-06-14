Congress Leader Jeevan Reddy Comments On Eatala Joining The BJP Party

Congress leader MLC Jeevan Reddy made key remarks on the political decision of former minister Eatala Rajender. He objected the removal of Eatala Rajender from the cabinet. He commented that the people of Telangana are thinking about the internal issues in the TRS party. He told the media that he wanted the government to respond to the allegations against Eatala as well as other ministers too.

Even on Minister Malla Reddy, Puvada Ajay, there are several allegations against and he questioned why they are not taking into consideration. He said that all the people of Telangana would stand in support of Eetala if he contested as an independent candidate and what will he achieve by joining the BJP now. He also said that, TRS is BJP's sub-party and accused that both parties are not separate from each other. He questioned whether an employee-friendly government means discriminating against employees? Finally, he said that CM KCR should fill the vacancies in the state and give the PRC that is due to the employees from May 2018 onwards.



Even Minister Jagadish Reddy also criticized Eatala Rajender who joined the BJP today. He said, Eatala has no right to criticize KCR after joining the BJP party. Minister Jagadish Reddy questioned how Eatala, who had been a fierce critic of the BJP in the past, had now joined the party.

