Congress Leader Revanth Reddy Says KTR Will Not Become The Chief Minister

Once again, Congress MP Revanth Reddy made key remarks on the Chief Minister KCR and his family. Revanth responded to the rumours that KTR will be made KCR CM soon. MPReveanth said KCR doesn't want to make KTR the CM of the state. In addition, KCR is well aware of what KCR is capable of. Revanth, who spoke with the media, fired on the TRS government. Who will become the CM is only a family issue of Kalwakuntla. He said there are already a lot of difficulties which needed to be addressed by the Government. If KTR is the CM, then the main problem will be Harish Rao, Santosh Rao and Kavitha. These three create hassles and stop KTR from becoming CM.

On the other hand, many ministers and MLAs have already made comments that KTR is all set to become the CM. However, Revanth made several comments questioning them as well. He asked leaders who said that KTR is capable to become CM will accept KCR doesn't have that capability. Those who want ministerial posts want are back of KTR and want him to become chief minister. He further doled out that KTR is not going to do that. He said that KTR is not deserved to be the CM.

Revanth also said that Minister KTR is all waiting for the post of CM. Revant Reddy also suggested that if CM KCR thinks that democracy is running in the state, then MLA Rasamai Balakishan should be made the CM. Revanth, on the other hand, said the BJP and TRS parties in the state are being strategically critical and the Delhi friendship is strong. CM KCR, who is angry over the central laws, only went once to Delhi. Revanth also questioned why he had taken U-turn on this issue. Revanth criticized CM KCR for going to Delhi and promising to leave the GHMC Mayor post to the BJP.