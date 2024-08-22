Congress Leaders Hold Protest at ED Office Demanding Accountability for National Wealth

In a significant demonstration organized by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Cantonment MLA Shriganesh and several party activists gathered outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. The rally commenced from the camp office in picket and moved to Gun Park, culminating in a robust protest featuring ministers and MLAs.

During the protest, MLA Sriganesh emphasized that the agitation would persist until national resources allegedly misappropriated by corporate entities like Adani are returned to the citizens. He called for the formation of a joint parliamentary committee to investigate these claims thoroughly.

“Today’s protest is a testament to our commitment to safeguarding the nation's wealth for the public good,” Utanamdani, another Congress leader, remarked. He praised Rahul Gandhi’s relentless efforts over the years to ensure that the country’s resources remain in the hands of its people and are not exploited by a select few.

Highlighting the issue of corruption, Sriganesh reiterated that Rahul Gandhi has been vocal about how Prime Minister Modi and his associates are allegedly robbing the nation’s wealth, comparing it to a journey from “Kashmir to Kanyakumari.” He emphasized that the assets and resources, which have been built by the Congress Party over the years, are now being exploited by crony capitalists.

He also referenced the recent investigation by the Hindenburg organization, which exposed the alleged collusion of the SEBI chairman in these corrupt activities, shocking the global community. This revelation has reinvigorated Rahul Gandhi's campaign against corruption, which he stated is crucial for the protection of national wealth.

Despite the Congress party’s demands for the establishment of a joint parliamentary committee to scrutinize these corruption allegations, Prime Minister Modi's response has been dismissive, according to the protesters. Sriganesh noted that the nationwide agitation at the ED offices is a direct result of the Prime Minister's indifference.

The rally saw participation from a wide array of Congress leaders, including PCC President Revanth Reddy, as they committed to the collective responsibility of protecting the country's resources. The protest aimed not only to highlight the issue of corruption but also to mobilize support for a more accountable and transparent governance system in India.