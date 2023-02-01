Congress leaders lay siege to sub-station

Farmers, power supply, dharna, Wanaparthy: Farmers of Pebbur mandal are facing many problems due to irregular power supply. On behalf of farmers, a dharna was organised at the local sub-station on Tuesday under the leadership of mandal Congress party.

Later mandal president Vijay Vardhan Reddy said because of lack of quality power, farmers were sleeping in fields at night and facing death threat from poisonous snakes. He demanded at least 12-hour quality power supply during day. The farmers submitted a petition to AE Kavitha to be taken to notice of higher officials.

Those who took part in the protest included town party president Venkat Ramulu, district youth leaders Ranjith Kumar, ex-sarpanch Surender Goud, councillor Satyanarayana, district SC cell leaders, town vice-presidents Sunil Kumar, Rajaka Narasimha, Hat Se Hat Jodo yatra in-charge Randhir Reddy, mandal vice-president Veeraswamy, senior leaders Haribabu, Narasimha Naidu, former MPTC Manyam, ex-director Ramulu, town youth president Bhanu, vice-president Gandham Anji, minority president Jehangir, Youth Leaders Vinay, Raja Goud, Hemant Reddy, Malapalli Siva, Patapalli Anil, Chandu. Parasaramudu, Krishnaiah Sagar, Kasim, Srinu.